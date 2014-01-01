Astroberry Server

Ready to use system for Raspberry Pi for controlling all your astronomy equipment. Just connect your devices and experience the Universe!

What's Astroberry?

Astroberry is ready to use system for Raspberry Pi for controlling all your astronomy equipment. You can remotely control your telescope, focuser, camera and much more! All of these with just a small and portable single board computer. Take a sit at your desk and manage your equipment located in the backyard or hundreds kilometers away.

Free

Based on open-source software, developed and improved by astrofans around the globe.

Flexible

You can fully control how it works and customize virtually each and every part of the system, so it fits your needs.

Powerful

Runs on Raspberry Pi and is powered by Linux, the most capable operating system in the world.

How does it work?

Astroberry is a full flavor remote desktop system, designed for Raspberry Pi. The system can be accessed via a web browser or VNC client from any location in the world! It sits at your telescope, wherever it is, and lets you remotely control all your astronomy equipment from behind your desk, using recognized astronomy software such as KStars, Skychart/Cartes du Ciel or Stellarium. You can slew your telescope by simply clicking on a skymap, change focus, capture images, plate solve images and much more!

Astroberry Features

  • Support for Raspberry Pi 3 and 4, Pi Zero and... probably any other Raspberry Pi version released so far
  • Official Raspberry Pi OS Desktop by Raspberry Pi Foundation
  • APT repository for Raspberry Pi OS (yes, now any Raspberry Pi OS user can install Astroberry Server with 'apt install')
  • Web interface featuring GPS Panel and Astro Panel (celestial almanac for your localization)
  • Astroberry Wireless Hotspot allowing to access the system directly i.e. without external wireless network eg. in the field
  • Remote desktop accessible over VNC at astroberry.local:5900 or a web browser at http://astroberry.local/desktop
  • INDI framework with all available device drivers
  • KStars planetarium software and Ekos with all available device drivers plus custom astroberry drivers
  • SkyChart / Cartes du Ciel planetarium program (only in precooked image)
  • Hallo Northern SKY planetarium program (only in precooked image)
  • CCDciel capture software (only in precooked image)
  • Astrometry for field solving (index files not provided and must be downloaded separately)
  • ASTAP, the Astrometric STAcking Program (only in precooked image)
  • PHD2 for autoguiding
  • Gnome Predict for satellite tracking
  • oaCapture for planetary imaging
  • FireCapture for planetary imaging
  • SER Player for watching captured video streams (only in precooked image)
  • Astroberry DIY drivers for focuser and relay board
  • Astroberry PiFace drivers for focuser and relay board
  • Astroberry Motor HAT for focuser based on Adafruit Motor HAT
  • Virtual GPS for users who do not have GPS device
  • File sharing server allowing for network access to captured images
  • Support for raspi-config (console) and rc_gui (graphical UI) for easy configuration of Raspberry Pi options

Powered By

Raspberry Pi Linux noVNC INDI KStars Skychart PHD2 CCDCiel Astrometry HNSKY ASTAP GPredict

Astroberry Community

Astroberry Server is made by people for people with peace and openness in their minds. The system components are developed by number of people all over the world in their spare time. Don't take it as granted and get involved! There's a lot you can do even if you are not a programmer. Just think of how valuable is your experience in astronomy and astrophotography. It is you who drive future development of Astroberry and all open-source software!

5000

users

83

countries

120

supported devices

Documentation

Astroberry is a complex system and provides zillion of functions. Before you master all of them you are encouraged to read community maintained documentation. Feel free to suggest changes to the documentations and share your experience with other users. To make it easy for you documentation is provided in the form of Astroberry Wiki, which can be developed by everyone.

Download and Install

Astroberry Server is made possible by your donations!

As a free and open-source software project, we rely on donations from users like you in order to keep running. Your contribution directly supports developers who work hard to improve the system for you. Please consider making a donation today.

Astroberry Server release 2.0.4

This is the latest stable Astroberry Server release. We recommend this release for all new and existing users.

If you experience slow download, use mirror site.

Quick Start guide

See Installation Guide for step by step instructions for easy and advanced installation.

Verification

You can verify downloaded file with any checksum software available for your system or by running below commands in your terminal: sha256sum astroberry-server_2.0.4.img.zip Make sure that the output of is 2bfdf85534b5ff2844c74f760130af9bee589ad1500ffe8b572384bdaa816704. If it's not, the file is corrupted and must be downloaded again. If you download the file again and the checksum is incorrect, please let us know.

Installation

You can flash your microSD card (minimum 16GB required) using etcher.io or running below commands in your terminal: unzip astroberry-server_2.0.4.img.zip
sudo dd if=astroberry-server_2.0.4.img of=/dev/sdX bs=8M status=progress Note: Replace sdX with your microSD card identifier. Make sure it is correct before running the above command!

First Boot

After the first boot, search for 'astroberry' wireless hotspot and connect your PC to it using 'astroberry' for password. Point your browser to https://astroberry.local or https://10.42.0.1 to access Astroberry Server. For the Internet access connect your Astroberry to your home wireless network. Right-click top bar Wi-Fi icon and edit Wireless connection by entering your home network SSID and password. While connected to the Internet you can update your system by running below commands in your terminal: sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt dist-upgrade