Astroberry is ready to use system for Raspberry Pi for controlling all your astronomy equipment. You can remotely control your telescope, focuser, camera and much more! All of these with just a small and portable single board computer. Take a sit at your desk and manage your equipment located in the backyard or hundreds kilometers away.
Based on open-source software, developed and improved by astrofans around the globe.
You can fully control how it works and customize virtually each and every part of the system, so it fits your needs.
Runs on Raspberry Pi and is powered by Linux, the most capable operating system in the world.
Astroberry is a full flavor remote desktop system, designed for Raspberry Pi. The system can be accessed via a web browser or VNC client from any location in the world! It sits at your telescope, wherever it is, and lets you remotely control all your astronomy equipment from behind your desk, using recognized astronomy software such as KStars, Skychart/Cartes du Ciel or Stellarium. You can slew your telescope by simply clicking on a skymap, change focus, capture images, plate solve images and much more!
Astroberry Server is made by people for people with peace and openness in their minds. The system components are developed by number of people all over the world in their spare time. Don't take it as granted and get involved! There's a lot you can do even if you are not a programmer. Just think of how valuable is your experience in astronomy and astrophotography. It is you who drive future development of Astroberry and all open-source software!
Astroberry is a complex system and provides zillion of functions. Before you master all of them you are encouraged to read community maintained documentation. Feel free to suggest changes to the documentations and share your experience with other users. To make it easy for you documentation is provided in the form of Astroberry Wiki, which can be developed by everyone.